Paula Laufer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Laufer, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Paula Laufer, LMHC is a Counselor in North Miami, FL.
Paula Laufer works at
Compass Health Systems PA1065 NE 125th St Ste 300, North Miami, FL 33161 Directions (305) 891-0050
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Paula Laufer is an amazing professional. She is empathetic and kind. She is very well educated in her field. She has helped me through some of the darkest days of my life. I am so glad that she has been there for me for over a decade. Paula just doesn't talk the talk, she walks the walk. She is just an amazing human being. The doctor's office she works out of can be hectic, but that's not her fault. Once she closes that door, 100% of her attention is on her patient.
- Counseling
- English
- 1972591360
Paula Laufer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Laufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Paula Laufer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Laufer.
