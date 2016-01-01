Paula Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Kramer, FNP
Overview
Paula Kramer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Evansville, IN.
Paula Kramer works at
Locations
Casha Resource Home Hlth Serv Inc401 John St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 436-0224
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Paula Kramer, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265094635
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
