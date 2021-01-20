Dr. Paula Harkins, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paula Harkins, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paula Harkins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Harkins works at
Locations
The Pain Management Institute of Mid-ame8675 College Blvd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 599-2440
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Twinkle Dalal, my pain management doctor, recommended Dr. Paula Harkins to help with the mental issues caused by chronic pain. I haven't seen Dr.Paula Harkins, yet, but I am already impressed by the communication I'm receiving from the scheduler, Jackie, who has made it easy for me to make a Telehealth Appointment which I've haven't been able to get with the providers I've seen before, and which is now my preference.
About Dr. Paula Harkins, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962665141
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkins.
