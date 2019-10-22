See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Stockton, CA
Paula Evans, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Paula Evans, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (15)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Paula Evans, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
Maya Culbertson Lane, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Leah Fairbank
Leah Fairbank
0 (0)
View Profile
Eli Gifford
Eli Gifford
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    2155 W March Ln Ste 2B, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 473-4211
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paula Evans?

    Oct 22, 2019
    I totally disagree with the last reviewer..."she gives off an arrogant vibe." I have gone to Paula for many years off and on. I have referred friends, family and children. All had wonderful, insightful and helpful responses to treatment with her. She helped me through a divorce, chronic illness, job difficulties and adjusting to retirement. I always felt she gave off a "nurturing and caring vibe." Always felt welcomed, acknowledged and validated. She worked wonders with the kiddos I referred throughout my career. Can't say enough and I will feel eternally grateful to her. She calls me back within 2 days. I get an appointment within a week. Glad she is still in practice just in case.
    — Oct 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paula Evans, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Paula Evans, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paula Evans to family and friends

    Paula Evans' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paula Evans

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paula Evans, MFT.

    About Paula Evans, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346463163
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paula Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Paula Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paula Evans, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.