Paula Dockery accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Dockery
Overview
Paula Dockery is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Paula Dockery works at
Locations
Greater Philadelphia Pharmacy1401 S 31ST St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 Directions (301) 689-6780
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Paula Dockery
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275061202
