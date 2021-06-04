Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Di Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C
Overview
Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington Beach, CA.
Locations
City Of Hope19671 Beach Blvd Ste 315, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 839-6066
Huntington Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 212, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 252-9415Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Ratings & Reviews
Paula was my “angel” yesterday. She sat down, looked me in the eye, and listened to my concerns. She actually listened. She gave me feed back that enabled me to have complete perspective as to my next steps in my health care.
About Paula Di Thomas, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740623453
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Di Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Di Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Paula Di Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Di Thomas.
