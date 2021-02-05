See All Family Doctors in Grand Rapids, MN
Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN. 

Paula Dearholt-Winckler works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1194895888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Dearholt-Winckler, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Dearholt-Winckler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paula Dearholt-Winckler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Dearholt-Winckler works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN. View the full address on Paula Dearholt-Winckler’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paula Dearholt-Winckler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Dearholt-Winckler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Dearholt-Winckler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Dearholt-Winckler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

