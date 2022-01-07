Paula Christine accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Christine, LMFT
Overview
Paula Christine, LMFT is a Counselor in Schenectady, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1583 Union St, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 348-8378
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Highly recommended. Great listener, very helpful.
About Paula Christine, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1962446674
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Christine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
