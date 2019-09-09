See All Family Doctors in West Jordan, UT
Overview

Paula Bryant, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. 

Paula Bryant works at Southwest Family Medicine in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Family Medicine
    1575 W 7000 S, West Jordan, UT 84084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 486-8283
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 09, 2019
    Paula is a wonderful doctor. excellent bedside manners. She follows through and is very concerned about her patience.
    Tracy Bargerstock — Sep 09, 2019
    Photo: Paula Bryant, PA
    About Paula Bryant, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730429374
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paula Bryant, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paula Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paula Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paula Bryant works at Southwest Family Medicine in West Jordan, UT. View the full address on Paula Bryant’s profile.

    Paula Bryant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Bryant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

