Paula Bryant, PA
Overview
Paula Bryant, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT.
Paula Bryant works at
Locations
Southwest Family Medicine1575 W 7000 S, West Jordan, UT 84084 Directions (801) 486-8283Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Paula is a wonderful doctor. excellent bedside manners. She follows through and is very concerned about her patience.
About Paula Bryant, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1730429374
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paula Bryant works at
Paula Bryant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.