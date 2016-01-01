Paula Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Brown, PA
Overview
Paula Brown, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Paula Brown works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Via Christi on West St. Teresa - Family Medicine14700 W Saint Teresa St Ste 300, Wichita, KS 67235 Directions (316) 274-0142
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Paula Brown, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1023027133
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Paula Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Brown.
