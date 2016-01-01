Paula Bland accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Bland, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paula Bland, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA.
Paula Bland works at
Locations
-
1
Creed Group of Louisiana LLC2235 Poydras St Unit A, New Orleans, LA 70119 Directions (504) 814-8001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paula Bland?
About Paula Bland, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1134414535
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Bland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paula Bland works at
Paula Bland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Bland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paula Bland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paula Bland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.