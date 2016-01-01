Dr. Berry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paula Berry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paula Berry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Berry works at
Locations
-
1
Sahner and Associates Inc.173 Sears Ave Ste 261, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-7585
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paula Berry, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760488555
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
