Paula Bedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paula Bedo, ARNP
Overview
Paula Bedo, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Paula Bedo works at
Locations
Khoury Medical Instiute5805 WHITFIELD AVE, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 359-3337
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Paula Bedo, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104869668
Frequently Asked Questions
Paula Bedo accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paula Bedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Paula Bedo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paula Bedo.
