Overview

Paul Zelenski, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Arcadia, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    133 E Duarte Rd Ste C, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 574-0200
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    About Paul Zelenski, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972660298
    Frequently Asked Questions

