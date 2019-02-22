See All Nurse Practitioners in Ventura, CA
Paul Wilson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. 

Paul Wilson works at Kaiser Permanente Ventura South Hill Road Medical Offices in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buenaventura Medical Group Inc
    888 S Hill Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 477-6464

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Paul Wilson, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063443984
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paul Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Paul Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paul Wilson works at Kaiser Permanente Ventura South Hill Road Medical Offices in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Paul Wilson’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Paul Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Wilson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

