Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Whitaker, PHD
Dr. Paul Whitaker, PHD is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Deyna Libiran Acupuncture4420 Hotel Circle Ct Ste 235, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 204-2382Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Paul Whitaker, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1356339964
Dr. Whitaker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.
