Dr. Wheeler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Wheeler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Wheeler, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Gainesville, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1505 NW 16th Ave Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 373-5107
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wheeler is a rare gem. His amount of experience and his ability to provide thoughtful, useful insight is unparalleled. His wisdom and support helped me to recover from a years-long abusive relationship, and he has given me the tools to improve my parenting so that I connect with my children in a deeper, more mature way. His care has changed my life. I imagine that any 1 star reviews are people who have been court-ordered to attend his batterers' intervention program and are bitter that they have to acknowledge their abusive behaviors.
About Dr. Paul Wheeler, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1811124332
