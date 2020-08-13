Dr. Spivak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Spivak, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Spivak, OD is an Optometrist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Spivak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dormont Vision Center LLC2893 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Directions (412) 344-8691
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spivak?
Thorough exam, very knowledgeable, great selection of glasses and very kind staff.
About Dr. Paul Spivak, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1376649855
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spivak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spivak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spivak works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spivak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spivak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.