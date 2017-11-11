See All Counselors in Washington, DC
Paul Sheesley, LCPC

Paul Sheesley, LCPC

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Paul Sheesley, LCPC is a Counselor in Washington, DC. 

Paul Sheesley works at Healing Roots Counseling, LLC in Washington, DC with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Roots Counseling, LLC
    1555 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 401, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 245-4547
  2. 2
    Healing Roots Counseling, LLC
    101 S Main St Ste 307, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 245-4547
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2017
    He is experienced and professional! He has helped our family tremendously!
    Forest Hill, MD — Nov 11, 2017
    Photo: Paul Sheesley, LCPC
    About Paul Sheesley, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689001026
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Sheesley, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Sheesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Sheesley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Sheesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Paul Sheesley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Sheesley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Sheesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Sheesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

