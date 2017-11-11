Paul Sheesley, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Sheesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Sheesley, LCPC
Overview
Paul Sheesley, LCPC is a Counselor in Washington, DC.
Paul Sheesley works at
Locations
Healing Roots Counseling, LLC1555 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 401, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (410) 245-4547
Healing Roots Counseling, LLC101 S Main St Ste 307, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 245-4547
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is experienced and professional! He has helped our family tremendously!
About Paul Sheesley, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1689001026
Paul Sheesley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Sheesley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Paul Sheesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Paul Sheesley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Sheesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Sheesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.