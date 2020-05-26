See All Physicians Assistants in Canal Winchester, OH
Paul Schorr, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Paul Schorr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Canal Winchester, OH. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Masters.

Paul Schorr works at Diley Medical Group, LLC in Canal Winchester, OH with other offices in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diley Medical Group, LLC
    7901 Diley Rd Ste 260, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 920-1000
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Diley Medical Group, LLC
    1600 Sheridan Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 277-6525
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 26, 2020
    Very good. Happy I found him and the staff.
    Rich Thomas — May 26, 2020
    About Paul Schorr, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063546828
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Masters
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Bachelors
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Schorr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Schorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Schorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Schorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Paul Schorr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Schorr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Schorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Schorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

