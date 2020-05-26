Paul Schorr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Schorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Schorr, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paul Schorr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Canal Winchester, OH. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Masters.
Paul Schorr works at
Locations
1
Diley Medical Group, LLC7901 Diley Rd Ste 260, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 920-1000Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
2
Diley Medical Group, LLC1600 Sheridan Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 277-6525Tuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. Happy I found him and the staff.
About Paul Schorr, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1063546828
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Masters
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine Bachelors
Paul Schorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Schorr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Schorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Schorr works at
4 patients have reviewed Paul Schorr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Schorr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Schorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Schorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.