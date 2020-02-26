See All Clinical Psychologists in Riverview, MI
Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Riverview, MI. 

Dr. Savickas works at Richard P. Laskowski D.o. PC in Riverview, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard P. Laskowski D.o. PC
    14600 King Rd, Riverview, MI 48193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 479-2708
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Savickas?

    Feb 26, 2020
    I have been going to Dr Paul, for some time now and I can’t tell you all the hardships I’ve had to go through in my life. But I can tell you that I’m glad I’ve had Dr Paul, to help me get through them. I have had many loses among other things and he is a great listener and is always there with some great ideas. Thanks Dr Paul I would have never made it this far without you.
    Starr Stimpson — Feb 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Savickas to family and friends

    Dr. Savickas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Savickas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD.

    About Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134163322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savickas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savickas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savickas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savickas works at Richard P. Laskowski D.o. PC in Riverview, MI. View the full address on Dr. Savickas’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Savickas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savickas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savickas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savickas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Savickas, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.