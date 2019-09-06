See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Rockledge, FL
Dr. Paul Rousseau, OD is an Optometrist in Rockledge, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    5455 Murrell Rd Ste 107, Rockledge, FL 32955 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 636-1972
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 06, 2019
    My ASD daughter was struggling in Kindergarten and her teacher was insistent on the fact that it was due to her eyesight. We scheduled her an appointment with an optometrist at America's Best and it was a complete disaster, nothing but meltdowns. They told my husband that they thought her sight was fine, and we could try again in a year. Problems at school continued. I found Dr. Rousseau's information from the autism speaks site. We had a great experience. The office was quiet, the environment was calm, they allowed as much time as needed. It was a no stress situation and he was able to successfully examine her. Her explained everything clearly and scheduled a follow up with us. Between our health and vision coverage, he only had to pay a co-pay and a small portion towards her glasses. I highly recommend Dr. Rousseau. He and his staff were wonderful and they were able to help our family navigate a very stressful and otherwise impossible experience.
    Sep 06, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Rousseau, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1427271857
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rousseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rousseau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rousseau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rousseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rousseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

