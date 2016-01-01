Paul Renn, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Renn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Renn, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paul Renn, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA.
Paul Renn works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1626 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (267) 755-9390Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Paul Renn?
About Paul Renn, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1720490030
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Renn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Renn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Renn works at
8 patients have reviewed Paul Renn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Renn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Renn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Renn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.