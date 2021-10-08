Dr. Paul Puntney, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puntney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Puntney, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Puntney, OD is an Optometrist in Waco, TX.
Dr. Puntney works at
Locations
Sears Optical #c05946001 W Waco Dr Ste 106, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 399-9388
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I give Dr. Puntney 5 stars ...ALONE.. by himself. He is always so thorough and friendly. His staff, on the other hand, is not always as friendly as he is. I went to pick up contacts for my husband one day and they "assumed" we didn't have insurance and tried charging us triple the price. When I said, "wait is that with the insurance?" She gave me the most absurd excuse and said, "well we are told not to ask the customer for insurance". Total lie because they've always asked before and I've been a customer since I was a teen. I was insulted. The look on my face let her know I wasn't buying it and that I was slowing getting pissed off. She quickly changed her tone and apologized. There was another staff member that kept quoting the price of the contacts I purchased as though it would be a problem for me to pay it. She may have been new but she wasn't personable and had the most stank attitude.
About Dr. Paul Puntney, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1437261500
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puntney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puntney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puntney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puntney works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Puntney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puntney.
