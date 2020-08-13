Paul Ohanesian, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Ohanesian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Ohanesian, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Paul Ohanesian, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Kensington, CT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 211 New Britain Rd Ste 203, Kensington, CT 06037 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Paul is professional, patient and forthcoming during therapy. Highly recommend him and his services.
About Paul Ohanesian, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1073575221
Education & Certifications
- Kenyon College
Frequently Asked Questions
Paul Ohanesian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Ohanesian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Ohanesian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Paul Ohanesian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Ohanesian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Ohanesian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Ohanesian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.