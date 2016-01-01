See All Clinical Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Paul Oberon, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Paul Oberon, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Paul Oberon, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Paul Oberon works at Paul Oberon Psy.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
Dr. Debra Greenberg, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Oberon Psy.d. Inc.
    7421 Beverly Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 937-7777
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Paul Oberon?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Paul Oberon, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Paul Oberon, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Paul Oberon to family and friends

    Paul Oberon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Paul Oberon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Paul Oberon, PSY.

    About Paul Oberon, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972660561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Oberon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Oberon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Oberon works at Paul Oberon Psy.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Paul Oberon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paul Oberon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Oberon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Oberon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Oberon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Paul Oberon, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.