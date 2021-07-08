See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Paul Moerschell III, OD is an Optometrist in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Dr. Moerschell III works at Dr Pg Moerschell Od Inc. in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Pg Moerschell Od Inc.
    291 Independence Blvd Ste 110, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 499-2389
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr. Moerschell & his staff are second to none. They are professional, friendly, & go out of their way to assist you with all your eye care needs.
    Karen Prince — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Moerschell III, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1386661395
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Moerschell III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moerschell III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moerschell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moerschell III works at Dr Pg Moerschell Od Inc. in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Moerschell III’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moerschell III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moerschell III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moerschell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moerschell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

