Paul Meyer, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (11)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Paul Meyer, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Mesa, AZ. 

Paul Meyer works at Tutankhamen Pappoe MD Plc. in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tutankhamen Pappoe MD Plc.
    4858 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-1853
  2. 2
    East Valley Family Medical
    606 N Country Club Dr Ste 1, Mesa, AZ 85201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-1853
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2017
    very intelligent and compassionate.
    Phoenix, AZ — Aug 03, 2017
    Photo: Paul Meyer, PSY
    About Paul Meyer, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841250628
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Meyer works at Tutankhamen Pappoe MD Plc. in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Paul Meyer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Paul Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

