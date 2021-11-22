Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD is an Optometrist in Garland, TX.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-18001801 Marketplace Dr, Garland, TX 75041 Directions (972) 279-0445
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience visiting Dr Mendoza is always pleasant as always. Dr. Mendoza takes care of you throughout the whole visit, making sure he answers all your questions and you leave there rest assured, that the solution to your eye problems is resolved. He is always so patient and kind and concerned for all your needs, he makes sure he takes his time with you and puts his whole heart into his work. He s concerned for each of his patients, as I know this, because of how my visit went. I feel very comfortable at my visits and dont feel rushed like when I go to other Drs, I am a very happy patient and will recommend Dr Mendoza to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Mendoza, OD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
