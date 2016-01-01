Dr. Paul Mabe III, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabe III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mabe III, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Mabe III, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Mabe III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-6597
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mabe III?
About Dr. Paul Mabe III, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1801905013
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mabe III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabe III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mabe III works at
Dr. Mabe III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabe III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabe III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabe III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.