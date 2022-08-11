Dr. Paul Luong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Luong, OD
Dr. Paul Luong, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.
Dr. Luong works at
Complete Eye Care9890 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 395-9613
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Today was my annual contact lens appointment with Dr. Luong, and I always enjoy my appointments as he is punctual, efficient, kind, and respectful. His communication is clear and in no way condescending and I appreciate his expert medical skills and will happily refer my friends and colleagues to Dr. Luong.
- Optometry
- 7 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1992155923
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
