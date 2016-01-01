Paul Long, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Paul Long, LCPC
Overview
Paul Long, LCPC is a Clinical Psychologist in Chattanooga, TN.
Paul Long works at
Locations
Focus Psychiatric Services PC6400 Lee Hwy Ste 110, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-5081
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Paul Long, LCPC
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710936026
Paul Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Long accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Paul Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Paul Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Long, there are benefits to both methods.