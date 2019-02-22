Dr. Paul Ligertwood, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ligertwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ligertwood, DC
Overview
Dr. Paul Ligertwood, DC is a Chiropractor in New Port Richey, FL.
Locations
Ligertwood Chiropractic Clinic Inc.10129 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654 Directions (727) 819-2273
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paul is without a doubt, one of the most kindest gentlemen(notice, I did not confine myself to the word, physician)I have ever met. From his first warm smile and hello, you just know you have come to EXACTLY the right place for COMPLETE TLC!!!!???? Not only is he knowledgeable in all facets of chiropractic assistance, the entire office atmosphere is amiable and the staff is there not only for the paycheck. THEY REALLY DO CARE!! ??PS Yearly there is even a patient /staff appreciation barbecue
About Dr. Paul Ligertwood, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1730264367
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ligertwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ligertwood accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ligertwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ligertwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ligertwood.
