Dr. Lederer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Lederer, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Lederer, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1120 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 200, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 255-1040
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lederer?
In a deck of cards Dr. Lederer is the ACE! I was told that by a neuro/psychiatrist and he was right. He is a kind, thoughtful, brilliant Doctor and his diagnosis and treament and staff gave me back my life. God Bless you!
About Dr. Paul Lederer, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1336205368
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lederer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lederer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lederer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.