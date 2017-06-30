Paul Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Paul Larsen, MFT
Overview
Paul Larsen, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA.
Locations
- 1 17662 Irvine Blvd Ste 11, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 865-9269
Ratings & Reviews
Paul Larsen is an outstanding Therapist. I saw him during 3 years of probation and he was always great. I highly recommend Paul Larsen.
About Paul Larsen, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881927291
Paul Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Paul Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.