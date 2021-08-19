See All Physicians Assistants in Chandler, AZ
Paul Knott, PA-C

Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
5
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Paul Knott, PA-C is an Orthopedics Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ. 

Paul Knott works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dhmg Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery - Chandler Regional
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224
    Specialty Orthopedics and Plastics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Aug 19, 2021
It was great he was the only one found fracture in my spine. I want to get appointment with him
Selena Flewellen — Aug 19, 2021
  • Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1831596352
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Paul Knott, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Knott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Paul Knott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paul Knott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Knott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Knott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Knott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

