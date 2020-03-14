See All Physicians Assistants in San Diego, CA
Paul Kalina, PA-C

Paul Kalina, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Paul Kalina, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5717 Pacific Center Blvd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 (858) 859-1188

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Mar 14, 2020
I've been lucky enough to be treated by Paul, the PA-C! He is so knowledgeable and caring. He goes above and beyond in his care and treatment plans. He works tirelessly and I know he is going to help me anytime. His responses come immediately. It is impressive and reassuring how quick his responses are. I can always rely upon Paul to address my issues and provide the best care. I highly recommend Paul to anyone interested in correcting or improving their skin. I've told all my family and friends to connect with him because I know everyone will be treated with the highest quality of care. Thank you Paul!
About Paul Kalina, PA-C

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • 1487077426
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Paul Kalina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Paul Kalina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Kalina.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Kalina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Kalina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

