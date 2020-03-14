Paul Kalina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Paul Kalina, PA-C
Overview
Paul Kalina, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5717 Pacific Center Blvd Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 859-1188
Ratings & Reviews
I've been lucky enough to be treated by Paul, the PA-C! He is so knowledgeable and caring. He goes above and beyond in his care and treatment plans. He works tirelessly and I know he is going to help me anytime. His responses come immediately. It is impressive and reassuring how quick his responses are. I can always rely upon Paul to address my issues and provide the best care. I highly recommend Paul to anyone interested in correcting or improving their skin. I've told all my family and friends to connect with him because I know everyone will be treated with the highest quality of care. Thank you Paul!
About Paul Kalina, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487077426
