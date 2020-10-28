Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Jacobs, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Jacobs, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bingham Farms, MI.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
Rappleye Counseling P C, 24255 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 280, Bingham Farms, MI 48025
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobs has been helping my son since my (now ex) husband abruptly left me and moved out of state. He has helped almost entirely alleviate my son's physical and emotional anxiety. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Jacobs, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1346328895
Dr. Jacobs accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
