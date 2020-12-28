Dr. Paul Howes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Howes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Howes, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairport, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1387 Fairport Rd Ste 500, Fairport, NY 14450 Directions (585) 223-6510
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My sister worked with Dr. Howes and was very happy with his ability to engage her son while working closely with her to see my her own barriers in relationship to her son. I’d highly recommend him to anyone looking for an insightful and intelligent experience.
About Dr. Paul Howes, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1932202736
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Howes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howes.
