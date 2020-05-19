See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Greer, SC
Paul Gunter I, LPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Paul Gunter I, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Greer, SC. 

Paul Gunter I works at Family Therapy & Trauma Center in Greer, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Therapy & Trauma Center
    311 Bennett Center Dr, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 968-9687
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 19, 2020
    I could not say enough good things about Dr. Gunter. He helped me through a divorce and has since helped many friends heal their marriages. He is a treasure to our whole family!
    — May 19, 2020
    Photo: Paul Gunter I, LPC
    About Paul Gunter I, LPC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275684672
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Gunter I has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Gunter I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Gunter I works at Family Therapy & Trauma Center in Greer, SC. View the full address on Paul Gunter I’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Paul Gunter I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Gunter I.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Gunter I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Gunter I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.