Dr. Guastadisegni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Guastadisegni, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Guastadisegni, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Portland, OR.
Locations
- 1 511 SW 10th Ave Ste 1115, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 223-7766
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very Good. Experienced. Well Qualified. Patient and Flexible with a difficult patient.
About Dr. Paul Guastadisegni, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1356460901
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guastadisegni accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guastadisegni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Guastadisegni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guastadisegni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guastadisegni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guastadisegni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.