Dr. Paul Glass, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Glass, OD is an Optometrist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University's College Of Optometry.
Locations
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Tampa13303 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (689) 214-5698
St. Luke's Hearing Services - St. Petersburg9400 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (321) 510-8399
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Glass, OD
- Optometry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University's College Of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Glass using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.