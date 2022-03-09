See All Physicians Assistants in Lompoc, CA
Paul Gilardone, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Paul Gilardone, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lompoc, CA. 

Paul Gilardone works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc in Lompoc, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc
    217 W Central Ave Ste G, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 741-5999
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2022
    The best person,he listen to his patient and i’m recommended him to all.even the front desk are very nice
    About Paul Gilardone, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154509305
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Paul Gilardone, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Gilardone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Gilardone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Gilardone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Gilardone works at Dignity Health Urgent Care - Lompoc in Lompoc, CA. View the full address on Paul Gilardone’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Paul Gilardone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Gilardone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Gilardone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Gilardone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

