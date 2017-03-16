Dr. Paul Giggey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giggey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Giggey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Paul Giggey, PHD is a Psychologist in Baltimore, MD.
Locations
Evergreen Psychological Services5724 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 336-5329
Evergreen Psychological Services LLC857 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 336-5329
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Giggey makes you feel warm and welcome as soon as you step foot in the door. The atmosphere is relaxing and doesn't feel "white wall" clinical. He seems to show a genuine interest in your mental well being! and I would refer him for anyone seeking counseling.
About Dr. Paul Giggey, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Va-Baltimore
- University Of Delawaree
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giggey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giggey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giggey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Giggey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giggey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giggey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giggey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.