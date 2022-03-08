Dr. Flanagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Flanagan, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Flanagan, OD is an Optometrist in Cleveland, TN.
Dr. Flanagan works at
Locations
Vision Center 30-52632300 Treasury Dr SE, Cleveland, TN 37323 Directions (423) 472-3484
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. F is an amazing Doctor. He really takes the time to listen. Doesn't rush you. And provides great care for his patients. The receptionist is a bit rude. That would be my only complaint.
About Dr. Paul Flanagan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1154570505
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flanagan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flanagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flanagan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.