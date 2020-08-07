Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Fischer, DC
Overview
Dr. Paul Fischer, DC is a Chiropractor in Carson City, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment
Locations
- 1 805 N Division St, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 882-5800
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I came in with pain in my shoulder that was making it hard to even move or turn head. A few adjustments and I felt like a million bucks. he is NOT A bone cruncher(if you know, you know). He doesn't hurt you. Because of being in so much discomfort and pain he came in on his day off.
About Dr. Paul Fischer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1073668133
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
