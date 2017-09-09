Dr. Fine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Fine, OD
Dr. Paul Fine, OD is an Optometrist in Charlotte, NC.
Walmart Pharmacy 10-16663850 E INDEPENDENCE BLVD, Charlotte, NC 28205 Directions (704) 531-9147
I have been going to Dr. Fine for eye exams for over 15 years. He is very knowledgeable and professional. Even though I don't live or work near his office anymore, I drive the distance for my appointments. I highly recommend Dr. Fine to everyone!
