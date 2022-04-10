See All Neurologists in Norwich, CT
Paul Fidrych, APRN

Neurology
Paul Fidrych, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT. 

Paul Fidrych works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Neurology Associates
    Neurology Associates
1 Towne Park Plz Ste 4, Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 886-1433

  • Backus Hospital

Dementia
Headache
Tremor
Dementia
Headache
Tremor

Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 10, 2022
    After seeing 2 other doctors, he actually listened to me. I felt so much better after talking to him. I highly recommend him.
    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1972121630
    Paul Fidrych, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Paul Fidrych is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Paul Fidrych has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Paul Fidrych has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Paul Fidrych works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. View the full address on Paul Fidrych’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Paul Fidrych. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Paul Fidrych.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Paul Fidrych, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Paul Fidrych appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

