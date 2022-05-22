Dr. Paul Draayer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Draayer, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Draayer, OD is an Optometrist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University, Forest Grove, Or..
Dr. Draayer works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group2100 S Marion Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106 Directions (605) 965-4733Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
PM Mon Jan 10 @ healtharades.com I feel that Paul is a great eye doctor as he is extremely knowledgeable and professional. I have been to his office on numerous occasions, to have routine check ups, to get fitted for different contacts, and for diagnosis and treatment of pink eye. With each visit, he answered all my questions and and treated me as a valued person not just a patient. Paul has done amazing work and helping keep my eyes healthy, and I would most certainly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Draayer, OD
- Optometry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1760717847
Education & Certifications
- Pacific University, Forest Grove, Or.
- Augustana College, Sioux Falls, Sd
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draayer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Draayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draayer.
