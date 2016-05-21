Dr. Paul Downey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Downey, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Downey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dover, NH.
Dr. Downey works at
Locations
Chestnut Hill Counseling Associates16 Fifth St, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 298-8908
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Downey to family and friends. He takes a more cognitive, developmental approach, which continually helps me stay on track to reach my goals and deal with anything that may be bothering me. He is great with my son and myself. After seeing many therapists over the years for anxiety and PTSD, Dr. Downey is one that I've stuck with for over 5 years now. I'm thriving, successful, focused and happy with my life and he's been a big part of my success.
About Dr. Paul Downey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
